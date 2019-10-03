fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 4, 2019

Court Calendars for October 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—TACS LLC v Ted Webster & Courtney Ridgeo, 624 Ridgeway Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—HappyTenantsRealty LLC v Nicole Moore, 15 Rialto St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Hive at 155 LLC v Ashley Bartels, 155 St Paul St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Main Buildings LLC v Latoya Dempsey, 458 Pearl St – Burgess ...

