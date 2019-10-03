fbpx
Deeds Recorded September 18, 2019

Deeds Recorded September 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded September 18, 2019            72   NOT PROVIDED POSTELL, MARCHON et ano to POSTELL, MARCHON Property Address: 09 WOOD RUN CIRCLE, GREECE NY Liber: 12241 Page: 0576 Tax Account: 034.03-14-74 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND to GTG DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 67 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12242 Page: 0029 Tax Account: 069.17-2-31 Full Sale Price: $86,474.00 14428 BEDNARCZYK, TEA to RODRIGUEZ, ERNEST A et ano Property ...

