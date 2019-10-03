fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Harris Beach wins big in patent cases

Harris Beach wins big in patent cases

Two recent awards approach $40 million

By: Bennett Loudon October 3, 2019 0

Harris Beach PLLC has recently won judgments totaling more than $39 million for clients in separate patent infringement cases. In August, Harris Beach attorneys won a $12 million judgment in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York for Macedon-based Izzo Golf Inc. Also in August, the firm won a $27.7 million judgment in U.S. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo