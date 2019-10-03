fbpx
Judgments Recorded June 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 18, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT EVA GOURMET LLC et al 75 WURZ AVENUE, UTICA NY 13502 Favor: M&T BANK Attorney: GETMAN & BIRYLA LLP Amount: $24,041.09 JONES, JUSTIN et al 11 JACKLYN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ALLIED BUILDING PRODUCTS et al Attorney: MARINSTEIN & MARINSTEIN PLLC Amount: $33,621.37 MITCHELL, JILLIAN M 184 WOOD RUN, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: WYOMING COUNTY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL Attorney: ALOI, PAUL ...

