fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 19, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 19, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BUTLER, CHINA 122 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Amount: $7,488.30 CARTER, RAKILA M. et ano 2660 CHILI AVENUE APARTMENT 12-15, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $6,919.97 CARUSO, WILLIAM 83 CEDAR TERRACE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $751.38 CERVINI, JAMES M 84 BUTTONWOOD ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo