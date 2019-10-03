fbpx
Judgments Recorded June 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 20, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT QUINLAN, MEGAN E Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT WILLIAMS, ROEDELL I Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT JUDGMENT SATISFIED, VILLAGE COURT JOHNSON, FREDRICK Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT MADDISON, JAMES C Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT NUNEZ, REYNALDO Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT RICHARDS, PAUL J Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT SPAGNOLO, RENEE L Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT ZARAGOZA, CARLOS A Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT JUDGMENT VACATED, SUPREME COURT GOOSSENS, CARL A Favor: Capital One ...

