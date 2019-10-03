fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 20, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 20, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BROWN, RASHII D 856 NORTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 DAVIS, DENISE 60 KINGS COURT WAY APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $3,070.00 WYATT, WALTER 103 BERNARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARTLE, ...

