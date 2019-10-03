fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Dept. assures judge White House won’t destroy records of Trump calls

Justice Dept. assures judge White House won’t destroy records of Trump calls

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu October 3, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Justice Department attorneys promised a federal judge Wednesday that the White House will not destroy records of President Donald Trump’s calls and meetings with foreign leaders while the court weighs a lawsuit brought by historians and watchdog groups. In a two-page filing, Justice Department lawyer Kathryn Wyer told a federal judge in Washington that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo