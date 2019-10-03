Suburban Rochester law firm looking for a mortgage closing coordinator, with a minimum of 4 years of experience handling the preparation of mortgage closing documents in a fast paced environment. This position requires strong communication and customer service skills dealing with attorneys, borrowers and lender clients. This position requires someone who is organized and efficient and who is able to multitask. Must be able to work independently and as part of a team. • Full time 37 ½ hour work week. • Salary commensurate with experience. Full benefits package. • Free on-site parking

Email resume: HR@GalloLaw.com