fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 18, 2019

Mortgages Recorded September 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 18, 2019            86   NOT PROVIDED SINGH, ANUP Property Address: 1684 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $120,000.00 14420 GTG DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 67 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $120,000.00 VINEYARD, SUSAN M & VINEYARD, THEODORE H Property Address: 7658 4TH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $90,500.00 14445 ALTMAN, DAVID J & ALTMAN, KELLY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo