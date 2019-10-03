fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Post-release supervision: Reyes v. Fischer

Second Circuit – Post-release supervision: Reyes v. Fischer

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Post-release supervision Due process – Administrative imposition Reyes v. Fischer 17-1970-cv Judges Hall, Carney, and Koeltl Background: The defendants appealed from an order that found that they had violated the plaintiff’s right to due process by administratively imposing a period of post-release supervision and that they were not entitled to qualified immunity. Ruling: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo