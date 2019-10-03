fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Transgender woman in Supreme Court case is ‘happy being me’

Transgender woman in Supreme Court case is ‘happy being me’

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN October 3, 2019 0

FERNDALE, Michigan — Aimee Stephens lost her job at a suburban Detroit funeral home and she could lose her Supreme Court case over discrimination against transgender people. Amid her legal fight, her health is failing. But seven years after Stephens thought seriously of suicide and six years after she announced that she would henceforth be known ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo