Killing conviction tossed, man freed after 26 years

By: The Associated Press Jennifer Peltz October 4, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who spent over a quarter-century behind bars while professing his innocence in a New York City killing was cleared Thursday after prosecutors said they no longer believe the key witnesses’ testimony. Carlos Weeks, 46, walked out of a Brooklyn courtroom free for the first time since 1993, when he was ...

