Liens Filed Recorded June 18, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded June 18, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN GOVAN, CHRISTINA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,633.38 MECHANICS LIEN WEBSTER, GERALD P Favor: RAPID DRY INC Amount: $9,346.08

