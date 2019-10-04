fbpx
Vatican authorizes investigation into Buffalo diocese

Vatican authorizes investigation into Buffalo diocese

By: The Associated Press Carolyn Thompson October 4, 2019 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Vatican authorized an investigation Thursday into the embattled Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, whose bishop has been fending off calls to resign over his handling of clergy misconduct allegations. The “apostolic visitation” will take place in the near future, led by Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, according to the Apostolic Nunciature in ...

