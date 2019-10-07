Caitlin Forsyth Kireker | Harter Secrest & Emery

Caitlin Forsyth Kireker, an associate in the litigation practice at Harter Secrest & Emery, has been appointed to serve on the Memorial Art Gallery of the University of Rochester board of directors.

Founded in 1913, The Memorial Art Gallery showcases visual art from antiquity to the present day, including an outdoor public Centennial Sculpture Park.

Kireker represents clients in all stages of state and federal litigation at the trial and appellate levels. She has been involved in business and commercial litigation, labor and employment litigation, securities litigation and intellectual property litigation.