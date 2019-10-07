fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 8, 2019

Court Calendars for October 8, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 7, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Blue Canja LLC v Tawanna Black, Taeshon Bradwell, et ano, 123 Ravine Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—55 Hobmoor LLC v Dinisha Chapple & Eddie Chapple, 48 Arbutus St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Anthony N Rogers v Erica Mathis, 19 Karnes St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Arsel Enterprises Inc v Michael Goings Benjamin, ...

