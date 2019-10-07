fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded September 20, 2019

Deeds Recorded September 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2019 0

Deeds Recorded September 20, 2019 14420 JOVIC-NEWBOULD, JILL et ano to JACKSON, NICHOLAS J et ano Property Address: 5505 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12243 Page: 0175 Tax Account: 084.02-2-21 Full Sale Price: $135,000.00 14428 CHOCHUL, ANDREA et ano to DESOUSA, DEBORAH Property Address: 223 GILMAN ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12243 Page: 0064 Tax Account: 130.03-1-38 Full Sale Price: $130,000.00 14445 WEBER, HEIDI K to REYNOLDS, JODY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo