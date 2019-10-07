fbpx
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: State of New York v. Leslie

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Delay in court-appointed psychiatric findings – Strategic decision State of New York v. Leslie CA 18-00724 Appealed from Supreme Court, Orleans County  Background: The respondent appealed from an order pursuant to the Mental Hygiene Law that determined he was a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement. He argues ...

