Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded August 6, 2019

Judgments Recorded August 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2019 0

Judgments   Recorded August 6, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT PUTZ, ADAM 241 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $5,735.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AORA, CHRISTOPER 2371 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,211.39 BAKER, CHARLES 504 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: HARDY, MYOSE Amount: $220.00 BELL, JACOB 4 BROOKTREE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: ...

