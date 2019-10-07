fbpx
Mortgages Recorded September 20, 2019

Mortgages Recorded September 20, 2019 N/A OHARA, HENRY & OHARA, HENRY J Property Address: 17 MILDORF STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: STEUBEN TRUST COMPANY Amount: $112,000.00 ON TRACK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC & ON TRACK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 4619 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $190,000.00 14416 BUSHMAN, TAMMY J Property Address: 1843 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $161,487.91 14420 JACKSON, NICHOLAS ...

