fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / One of the most politically volatile terms in years tests John Roberts and the Supreme Court

One of the most politically volatile terms in years tests John Roberts and the Supreme Court

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes October 7, 2019 0

The Supreme Court has a powerfully controversial docket for its term beginning Monday that will test Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.’s efforts to portray the institution as above the noisy and partisan battles of the moment. Two unknowns - whether the court will be drawn into legal controversies arising from the House Democrat’s impeachment inquiry into ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo