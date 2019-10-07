fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Rochesterian ‘King Perry’ Santillo pleads guilty to ‘massive’ Ponzi scheme fraud

Rochesterian ‘King Perry’ Santillo pleads guilty to ‘massive’ Ponzi scheme fraud

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 7, 2019 0

The numerous complaints of fraud and mismanagement of investor funds were, on their own merit, enough for federal authorities to launch an investigation into Perry Santillo Jr.'s businesses. The lavish lifestyle Santillo lived in Rochester and elsewhere merely confirmed to prosecutors that they indeed needed to derail a swindler and thief. Santillo last week pleaded guilty to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo