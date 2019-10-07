Whistleblower’s attorney says team now representing ‘multiple’ officials

fbpx
By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez and Toluse Olorunnipa October 7, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - An attorney for the whistleblower who sounded the alarm about President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine said Sunday that “multiple” whistleblowers have come forward, deepening a political quagmire that has engulfed the president as well as several of his Cabinet members. The news comes as House Democrats are accelerating their impeachment inquiry and subpoenaing ...

