Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 25, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 25, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BAEZA OCHOA, YVETTE E. et ano 10587 WEST ELIZABETH LANE, ODESSA TX 79764 Favor: GREEN CAPITAL FUNDING LLC Attorney: SEREBRO ESQ, VADIM Amount: $16,953.00 BERKSHIRE PROPERTIES LLC et ano 315 RUTGERS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: VP SUPPLY CORP. Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $8,591.93 COLEY, MARCIA et ano 41 CENTENNIAL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: JEWISH HOME OF ROCHESTER Attorney: ...

