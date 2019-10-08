fbpx
Leo Kesselring retiring at 86

Helped found Monroe County Conservative Party

By: Bennett Loudon October 8, 2019 0

Leo J. Kesselring has retired. Really. Kesselring, an attorney who was prominent in Conservative Party politics for decades and later shifted his focus to residential real estate investing, said he attempted to retire a couple other times, but he got “bursts of energy to come back.” “I’ve been told no one will attend my retirement party because ...

