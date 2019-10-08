fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded June 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded June 24, 2019 LIEN RELEASE BUTLER, NANETTE M Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 63 SANDSTONE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

