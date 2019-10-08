fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: How your brain impacts your investment decisions

Money Management: How your brain impacts your investment decisions

By: Special to The Daily Record Michael Donnelly October 8, 2019 0

The Golden Rule of Investing is “buy low, sell high.” Seems rather simple and easy to follow, so why do individual investors consistently underperform market indices? Despite the simplicity of the rule, it turns out it’s difficult to implement. Countless factors impact how individuals make decisions on a daily basis, and, generally speaking, these factors ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo