Mortgages Recorded September 23, 2019

Mortgages Recorded September 23, 2019

October 8, 2019

Mortgages Recorded September 23, 2019 14420 BURACK, COLE Property Address: 4914 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $144,800.00 TRIM, RAYMOND FRANKLIN JR Property Address: 10 SOUTH AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: DRAYMAN, JOHN KEITH Amount: $12,400.00 14445 DRECHSLER, DANIELLE E & DRECHSLER, STEPHEN DANIEL Property Address: 67 LINCOLN MILLS ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $64,000.00 14450 BRYCE, RENEE & BRYCE, RENEE ...

