fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Cost-burdened’ renters on the rise in Monroe County

‘Cost-burdened’ renters on the rise in Monroe County

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 9, 2019 0

More than half of Monroe County renters are classified as cost-burdened because they spend more than 30 percent of their income on monthly housing costs. The cost-burdened percentage stands at 54.3 percent, up 1 percent from a year ago, according to a report from Apartment List based on 2018 data from Census American Community Survey. Of that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo