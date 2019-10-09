fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 10, 2019

Court Calendars for October 10, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 9, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Jersam LLC v Estate Liquidators LLC, Charles A Petromallo, et al, 46 Mt Hope Ave – Darweesh Lewis 2—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Arcelia Stricklen & Vernon Stricklen, 73 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 3—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Erika Best, 108 Green Knolls Drive – William C ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo