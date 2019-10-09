fbpx
Deeds Recorded September 24, 2019

Deeds Recorded September 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2019

Deeds   Recorded September 24, 2019            98   NOT PROVIDED BBPY PROPERTIES LLC et ano to HIRSCHHORN PROPERTIES LLC et ano Property Address: 136-140 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12244 Page: 0313 Tax Account: 120.27-1-19 Full Sale Price: $430,000.00 MAZZULLO, JENNIE S to ARVELO-PARK, GLORIBEL et ano Property Address: 266 LAFAYETTE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12244 Page: 0043 Tax Account: 092.19-4-13 Full Sale Price: $129,900.00 14420 CASPER, SUSAN A to DREW, ...

