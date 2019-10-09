fbpx
Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Adolf v. Erie County Industrial Development Agency, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Lease agreement – Out-of-possession landlord – Removal responsibility Adolf v. Erie County Industrial Development Agency, et al. CA 18-01921 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after suffering injuries from an accident where he slipped and fell on snow and ice in a ...

