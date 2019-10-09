fbpx
Home health aides win class-action lawsuit

Home health aides win class-action lawsuit

Damage award doubled by federal judge

By: Bennett Loudon October 9, 2019 0

The owner of the largest home health-care agency in the Rochester area must pay more than $1 million in unpaid wages, penalties and attorney’s fees for violating state labor laws. In January, U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. certified the class-action lawsuit on behalf of current and former employees of Angels in Your Home ...

