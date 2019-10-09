fbpx
Judgments Recorded June 26, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 26, 2019 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT SUTLIFF, PAUL G Favor: SUTLIFF, KAREN L Amount: $3,080.00 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT POTTER, DAVID 568 SURREY HILL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,250.00 VOORHEES, AMBER R 10 WOODLANDS WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $50.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALICEA, ISMAEL 247 VOLLMER PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: PEOPLE ...

