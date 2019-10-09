fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Lee Merritt, attorney at the heart of Amber Guyger case, wants to ‘change the culture of policing’

Lee Merritt, attorney at the heart of Amber Guyger case, wants to ‘change the culture of policing’

By: The Washington Post By Derek Hawkins October 9, 2019 0

Lee Merritt was camped out in his living room having a slumber party with his children when a phone call jolted him awake. On the line was the father of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Hours earlier, a white police officer had shot and killed the unarmed black high schooler as he was leaving a house party in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo