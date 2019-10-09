fbpx
Legal News

McFadden admits to new fraud charge

Former councilman stole $131,000-plus

By: Bennett Loudon October 9, 2019 0

Former Rochester City Councilman Adam C. McFadden, who is already awaiting sentencing on federal fraud and tax evasion convictions, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, who accepted the plea and released McFadden on routine conditions, scheduled sentencing for both sets of ...

