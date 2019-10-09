fbpx
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 24, 2019

Mortgages Recorded September 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 24, 2019            140   NOT PROVIDED BADER, SUZANNE M Property Address: 166 HEDGEGARTH DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $100,000.00 BILLOW, NICHOLAS & BILLOW, TRACY Property Address: 100 THORNELL ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $50,000.00 BRYCE, RENEE & BRYCE, RENEE M Property Address: 8 GARDEN DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $4,109.25 KLINE, CHARLES D Property Address: 925 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS ...

