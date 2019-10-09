fbpx
New York state receives first report of vaping-related death

New York state receives first report of vaping-related death

By: The Associated Press October 9, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor says the state has seen its first reported death linked to vaping. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Oct. 4 death of a 17-year-old male from the Bronx was reported Tuesday to the state Department of Health. Cuomo says the teenager was hospitalized in early September for a respiratory ...

