fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Arbitration clause: Doctor’s Associates Inc. v. Alemayehu

Second Circuit – Arbitration clause: Doctor’s Associates Inc. v. Alemayehu

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration clause Supported by consideration Doctor’s Associates Inc. v. Alemayehu 18-1865-cv Judges Livingston, Lynch, and Sullivan Background: The plaintiff is the parent company of the Subway chain of restaurants. The defendant sought approval to purchase an existing franchise and, when the application was denied, the plaintiff sued claiming he was discriminated against ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo