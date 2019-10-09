fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / The famously secluded Amish are the target of a Republican campaign to drum up Pennsylvania votes for Trump

The famously secluded Amish are the target of a Republican campaign to drum up Pennsylvania votes for Trump

By: The Washington Post Julie Zauzmer October 9, 2019 0

MANHEIM, Pa. - In 2016, when more than 6 million Pennsylvanians voted in the presidential election, the state’s 20 pivotal electoral votes were decided by a margin of less than 45,000 voters. Pennsylvania is home to more than 75,000 Amish people, and most who are eligible don’t vote. For two Republican operatives, those two numbers together add ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo