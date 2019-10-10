fbpx
Home / News / Legal News / 2 Florida men tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges

2 Florida men tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL BIESECKER, LARRY NEUMEISTER and ERIC TUCKER October 10, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine investigation were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations. The charges relate to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting Trump's reelection. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of Rudy Giuliani, were arrested on a four-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, ...

