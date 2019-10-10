fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Conservatives call for ‘expeditious’ impeachment probe

Conservatives call for ‘expeditious’ impeachment probe

By: The Washington Post Colby Itkowitz  October 10, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - More than a dozen prominent conservative lawyers, including George Conway, offered their legal reasoning for an “expeditious” impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, creating a document they hope will be read by Republicans who continue to stand by the president. The 16 attorneys, many of whom worked in Republican administrations, wrote in a joint ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo