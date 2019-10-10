fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 8, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 8, 2019 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED PROVIDENCE-WEST TOWN INC NA, NY I|||PROVIDENCE WEST TOWN INC| VIC DANIELS AUTO & TRUCK SALES 4404 CANAL ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 I|||VIC AND DANIELS AUTO AND TRUCK SALES INC| DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT EYECRAVE BEAUTY LOUNGE 425 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 PEREZ, EDNA 72 HOPPER TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED REDHEAD, JOHN 225 ELLICOTT STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

