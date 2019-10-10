fbpx
Fourth Department – Negligence: Almuganahi v. Gonzalez

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Proximate cause – Inconsistent verdict Almuganahi v. Gonzalez CA 18-01502 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when his bicycle collided with the defendant’s vehicle. The appealed from the denial of his motion to set aside the jury’s ...

