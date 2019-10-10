fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Hacker held in contempt for refusing to testify before WikiLeaks grand jury

Hacker held in contempt for refusing to testify before WikiLeaks grand jury

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner  October 10, 2019 0

A hacker serving a 10-year prison sentence for stealing files from an intelligence firm was held in contempt of court Thursday for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange. Judge Anthony Trenga dismissed Jeremy Hammond’s arguments against testifying as “self-serving assertions . . . without support.” He held Hammond ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo