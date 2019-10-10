fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 27, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 27, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROOKS, JAIME et ano Favor: WORLD GLOBAL CAPITAL, LLC D/B/A FUNDKITE FUNDING Amount: $54,110.00 CHRISTOPHER, JEFF et ano 66 STAGLEN DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: PRESSLER AND PRESSLER LLP Amount: $3,500.79 DUHART, RANI B. 185 WINCHESTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $4,584.84 EDWARDS, MARIE E 60 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo