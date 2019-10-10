fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded June 26, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded June 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded June 26, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARROWS, DAVID B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,782.26 CAMERON, ELSIE R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,572.04 HERNANDEZ, CARLOS I Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,565.50 HOSMER, KHAMFONG Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,973.35 QUERI, JOSEPH J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $100,844.08 SULKOWSKI, LAWRENCE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,035.48 LIEN RELEASE CODY, KRISTINE R Favor: USA/IRS LOVE, ALLISON M Favor: USA/IRS WALLACE, ADAM C Favor: USA/IRS

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo