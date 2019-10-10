fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded May 6, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 6, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY JOSEPH, JOSEPHINE A Appoints: JOSEPH, MARK E METZLER, MICHAEL A Appoints: METZLER, NANCY W SZCZEPANSKI, JAMES C Appoints: BABCOCK, CELESTE W WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo