fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutors say New York Manafort case isn’t double jeopardy

Prosecutors say New York Manafort case isn’t double jeopardy

By: The Associated Press Tom Hays October 10, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — State prosecutors in New York City asked a judge Wednesday to reject claims by the defense team for twice-convicted Paul Manafort that their mortgage fraud case is double jeopardy. In court papers filed in Manhattan, the prosecutors said that the case against the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump is based ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo